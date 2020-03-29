CQ records another case of COVID-19 in latest update

VIRAL THREAT: The global COVID-19 pandemic is creeping into Central Queensland with another case reported today.

VIRAL THREAT: The global COVID-19 pandemic is creeping into Central Queensland with another case reported today.

THERE is no room for complacency around Central Queensland after a new case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was reported for the region in the latest Queensland Health results.

Queensland has 31 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 raising the state total to 656.

There are a total of six cases recorded for CQ.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said on social media that the newly detected case was a “person from Gracemere”.

Queensland Health confirmed that a third Queenslander had passed away from COVID-19 – a 75-year-old woman with underlying medical conditions died in Caboolture Hospital.

She contracted the disease from the Ruby Princess cruise ship that docked in Sydney.

Total confirmed Queensland cases to date:

Central Queensland 6

Central West 0

Mackay 5

Townsville 16

Cairns and Hinterland 21

Darling Downs 24

Gold Coast 121

Metro North 180

Metro South 163

North West 0

South West 0

Sunshine Coast 70

Torres and Cape 0

West Moreton 33

Wide Bay 17

Overseas 0

Total = 656

Contact tracing is underway for the 31 new cases. Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.

The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

Mr Butcher said the first CQ case was diagnosed a few weeks ago.

“That patient’s partner had been overseas and he did the right thing and reported to the hospital. He is now recovering at his home in quarantine in Brisbane,” he said.

“The other four cases were diagnosed in CQ earlier this week. All four patients were part of the same overseas travel group who self isolated when they returned.

“When they developed symptoms they reported to Rocky Hospital and are now in quarantine in their homes.”

The dates of the traced Rockhampton flights were around the same time as four cruise ships arrived in Sydney carrying passengers who have since tested positive for coronavirus.

The ships are the Voyager of the Seas and the Ovation of the Seas which docked on March 18, the Ruby Princess docked on March 19, and the Celebrity Solstice docked on March 20.

On March 18 Health Minister Greg Hunt issued an emergency biosecurity order preventing any cruise vessels from docking in Australia for the next month.

The Australian Border Force Commissioner has said 13 passenger cruise ships were still at sea at the time the order came into force.

Australia’s most vulnerable citizens will benefit from a new $1.1 billion COVID-19 package, boosting mental health services, Medicare assistance for people at home, domestic violence support and emergency food relief.

New restrictions were enacted by the Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young yesterday to slow the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), where Queenslanders cannot have more than 10 people in their house at any one time, excluding households where more than 10 people ordinarily reside.

Dr Jeanette Young Chief Health Officer of Queensland addresses a press conference with Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles discussing the government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. (AAP Image/Claudia Baxter)

Dr Young asked all Queenslanders to limit visiting others in their home and to consider other ways of keeping in touch, such as phone calls.

“We need everyone to stay in their own home where possible and ensure social distancing at all times. Unfortunately this no longer means you can invite your friends over,” Dr Young said.

“We understand how important social contact with friends and family is but we need to do everything we can to slow down the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and this means limiting the number of people in each household to a maximum of 10.”

Dr Young said this did not apply to households where more than 10 people ordinarily reside in the household.

“For example, if 12 people live in one household, they can be there at the same time, but no visitors are allowed,” she said.

The restrictions came into effect on midnight 27 March 2020, until further notice.

Fines apply for people who do not comply with this direction.

Queensland Health said the number of confirmed cases we see each day is expected to vary as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 situation across the state.

“We want everyone to know they can play their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in our community. Please follow the recommended advice from us and our federal counterparts in regards to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing,” they said.

“Critically, make sure you are practicing good hygiene and staying home if you’re sick. Washing your hands properly and often is the gold standard of health advice that can help prevent viruses from entering your body.

“Queensland Health is urging anyone who has been overseas in the last 14 days and has a fever or any respiratory symptoms to see a doctor immediately. Please call ahead to the GP surgery and let them know your symptoms and travel history, this will help them prepare for your arrival.”

Under the Public Health Act the direction from the Chief Health Officer, in accordance with emergency powers arising from the declared public health emergency, states:

An owner, resident, tenant, occupier, temporary occupier or person in control of a residence must:

– Not allow more than 10 people to be present at the residence at any one time; and

– Take reasonable steps to encourage occupants of, and visitors to, the residence to practise social distancing to the extent reasonably practicable.

This direction does not apply if:

More than 10 people are present at a residence, but all of them ordinarily live at the residence, including if family or kinship customs or cultural obligations have the effect of a person living across multiple residences.

The most up-to-date reliable information is available on the Queensland Health website at www.health.qld.gov.au/coronavirus