Much of Queensland can expect showers this week.
Weather

CQ rain likely in coming days, to taper off at weekend

Timothy Cox
15th Dec 2020 1:28 PM
THE Central Coast and Central Highlands are expected to experience thunderstorms and rain in coming days.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Pieter Claassen said storms would continue throughout Queensland for the rest of the week.

“You may also see severe thunderstorms and damaging winds and heavy rainfall in parts of the south-east today as well as in parts of the Central Coast and Central Highlands,” he said.

“Showers and thunderstorms will continue for much of Queensland this week, owing to a broad region of low pressure and high moisture across much of the state.”

A maximum temperature of 32C is forecast for Rockhampton tomorrow and of 34C for the rest of the week.

Minimums of 23 to 24C are expected in the Beef Capital, and the chance of showers ranges from 30 to 50 per cent until Sunday.

Forecasts for the Capricorn Coast indicate a minimum of 25 up to 29 or 30C until the end of the week.

In Gladstone, temperatures of 24 to 31C are predicted for Wednesday onwards, with a 20 to 40 per cent chance of rain.

As for the Central Highlands, there is a medium to high chance of showers throughout the week with temperatures ranging from the low to high 30s.

Meteorologist Matt Marshall said rain across Central Queensland was more likely tomorrow and Thursday than at the end of the week.

“The chance of these afternoon showers is going to become less and less as we head into the weekend,” he said.

“We’ll see some patches of sun with a few light showers hanging around.

“The totals coming out of Rockhampton are generally going to be less than 10mm.”

