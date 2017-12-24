CQ quiz king goes all night for Guinness win

DON'T let anyone tell you the trivia game isn't tough.
In fact, it's keeping Mitchell McAulay-Powell up at night.
The Rockhampton-based trivia guru, who runs trivia nights at Lightbox and the Harvey Road Tavern in Gladstone, is recovering from a world record attempt at hosting the longest marathon as a quiz master.
Aided by two teams, a suite of official witnesses and a volunteer helper who passed out standing up, he managed to keep the marathon going for 33 hours and 19 minutes - a solid 11 minutes past the previous record.
"My sleep patterns are completely out of whack," Mr McAulay-Powell told The Observer.
"I'm going to bed about midday and waking up at 7pm... when I do go to sleep all I dream about is trivia. It's quite interesting.
"I wake up sometimes thinking there's still a timer going off, thinking I've missed a question."
The record attempt was originally intended to be a two-person race - but Mr McAulay-Powell's business partner James Law had to pull out due to a shortage of independent witnesses.
All that remains now is for the record attempt to be officially confirmed by Guinness World Records.
The entire attempt was filmed for verification - using four cameras from a home security system plus a webcam, video recorder and the Allenstown Hotel's CCTV - but the event did not go off without a hitch.
"The TV with the timer on it went off for about four or five seconds," Mr McAulay-Powell said.
"So there'll be footage of us scrambling around like crazy to fix it.
"I was a blubbering mess by the end of it, (due to) the combination of exhaustion and being a bit paranoid it wouldn't count.
"But I've looked at the rules and now I'm quietly confident."
The event raised more than $500 for the Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave - part of Mr McAulauy-Powell's ongoing efforts to raise $3000 by March.
If successful, his beard will be dyed blue to match his hair, which marked the halfway point earlier this month.
"I have a feeling my beard will be blue very soon," he said.