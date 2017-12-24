CQ quiz king goes all night for Guinness win

NOTHING TRIVIAL ABOUT IT: Mitchell McAulay-Powell (centre, blue hair) and everyone involved in the world-record attempt.

NOTHING TRIVIAL ABOUT IT: Mitchell McAulay-Powell (centre, blue hair) and everyone involved in the world-record attempt. Contributed

DON'T let anyone tell you the trivia game isn't tough.

In fact, it's keeping Mitchell McAulay-Powell up at night.

The Rockhampton-based trivia guru, who runs trivia nights at Lightbox and the Harvey Road Tavern in Gladstone, is recovering from a world record attempt at hosting the longest marathon as a quiz master.

Aided by two teams, a suite of official witnesses and a volunteer helper who passed out standing up, he managed to keep the marathon going for 33 hours and 19 minutes - a solid 11 minutes past the previous record.

"My sleep patterns are completely out of whack," Mr McAulay-Powell told The Observer.

"I'm going to bed about midday and waking up at 7pm... when I do go to sleep all I dream about is trivia. It's quite interesting.

"I wake up sometimes thinking there's still a timer going off, thinking I've missed a question."

The record attempt was originally intended to be a two-person race - but Mr McAulay-Powell's business partner James Law had to pull out due to a shortage of independent witnesses.

Trivia hosts L-R James Law and Mitchell McAuley -Powell will be making an attempt for a Guiness World Record with a Marathon Trivia event shortly. Chris Ison ROK191117ctrivia2

All that remains now is for the record attempt to be officially confirmed by Guinness World Records.

The entire attempt was filmed for verification - using four cameras from a home security system plus a webcam, video recorder and the Allenstown Hotel's CCTV - but the event did not go off without a hitch.

"The TV with the timer on it went off for about four or five seconds," Mr McAulay-Powell said.

"So there'll be footage of us scrambling around like crazy to fix it.

"I was a blubbering mess by the end of it, (due to) the combination of exhaustion and being a bit paranoid it wouldn't count.

"But I've looked at the rules and now I'm quietly confident."

THEY CALL ME DR. M: 'Quizologist' Mitchell McAulay-Powell (centre) at the Harvey Road Tavern. Andrew Thorpe

The event raised more than $500 for the Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave - part of Mr McAulauy-Powell's ongoing efforts to raise $3000 by March.

If successful, his beard will be dyed blue to match his hair, which marked the halfway point earlier this month.

"I have a feeling my beard will be blue very soon," he said.