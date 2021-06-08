CQ pub manager chokes drunk patron until he turns blue

The former manager of a Central Queensland pub followed a drunk patron to another venue and ended up choking the patron until he turned blue.

Mark David Monaghan, 45, pleaded guilty on June 4 in Rockhampton District Court to one count of common assault.

Crown prosecutor Bianca Volling said the victim and his friends started drinking at the Emerald Star Hotel on May 2, 2019.

She said they moved on to The Irish Village and there was a disturbance where a television was broken and the victim and his friends were asked to leave.

Ms Volling said the group made their way back to the Star and Monaghan arrived a short time after.

She said Monaghan approached the victim in an aggressive manner.

Ms Volling said the victim told Monaghan "I don't care about your television".

She said there was then a scuffle between the victim and Monaghan with the pair going to the ground.

Ms Volling said witnesses watched as Monaghan put his arm around the victim's neck and the victim turned blue before others intervened.

She said Monaghan, the manager of The Irish Village at the time, told police he had approached the victim about paying for the damaged television.

Ms Volling said after the recorded interview with police, Monaghan "boasted to police: "I can fight. It's the only thing I'm good at. I'm use to drunks and I'm not afraid to put it on with them when faced with trouble."

She said Monaghan also told police the victim was telling them "bulls--" because "he started something he could not handle his way out of".

Emerald Star Hotel.

Defence barrister Julie Marsden asked Judge Jeff Clarke to place limited weight onto the choking part put to the court by Ms Volling as there was no injuries to back the choking assault.

She said there were two scratches on his thumb and some very small bruises on the victim's shoulder.

Judge Clarke pointed to the fact there were witnesses to the choking.

Ms Marsden said she should have negotiated the choking part during case conferencing.

She said there had been difficulties negotiating with police over the original charge of assault occasioning bodily harm and another unrelated charge which ended up being discharged.

Ms Marsden said not long after Monaghan had moved to Emerald, he had a run in with some off-duty police officers which led to a bad relationship between Monaghan and police.

Judge Clarke directed Ms Marsden to only make submissions on this case.

Ms Marsden said the victim and his friends had been urinating in the designated smokers area and were asked by security to leave.

She said as the group left, the victim threw a pepper shaker at the television, breaking it.

Ms Marsden said Monaghan had "lost faith" in the police and therefore did not report the damage initially to police.

She said her client followed the group to the Star to warn the staff at the licensed venue of the group having been evicted from The Irish Village.

Ms Marsden said after arriving, he realised some of the group were friends with the Star manager who served them drinks.

She said Monaghan decided against talking to the Star manager and instead approached the victim to get their details to get the victim to pay for the damaged television.

Ms Marsden said the incident and charges had led to Monaghan losing licences needed to work in his role at The Irish Village and other licensed venues, which led to him having to sell his house and car and working in a fish and chip shop in Cairns while paying child maintenance for his daughter and legal fees to get this matter resolved.

"He is struggling financially," she said.

Ms Marsden said a recorded conviction would impact his ability to get those licences back and return to the industry he had worked in for 27 years.

She said he had been a private contractor before this incident where he would work at pubs ahead of them being sold.

Judge Clarke said Monaghan's dated criminal record showed he had been disagreeable with police in the past.

He said this was a serious assault for a mature man occupying a responsible role of managing a licensed venue.

"At the end of the day, you chose to act in a lawless fashion," Judge Clarke said.

Judge Clarke ordered Monaghan to pay a $1500 fine and no conviction was recorded.