CQ pub cook jailed for producing drugs

A Central Queensland pub cook has been jailed for producing drugs after a jury found him guilty of the offence.

Cameron John Domin, 33, was sentenced on April 29 in Rockhampton District Court for producing a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug and possessing items used in the production of a drug.

He was on probation for other offences at the time he was found in possession of the drugs and production items on April 1, 2017.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O’Rourke said Domin, who had pleaded guilty to one count of possessing drugs but not guilty to the production charges, had shown no remorse and went to trial despite a strong Crown case.

Defence barrister Jason Buckland said his client, a cook at a Moura’s motel, was expecting a child with his fiance in seven weeks.

He said his client was regarded well with his employer who stated Domin had made mistakes in the past but had matured since then.

Judge Jeff Clarke said while Domin was on bail for these charges, he went on to commit further offences and “largely not complied with a probation order”.

However, Judge Clarke noted Domin had gone about his own rehabilitation with a stable relationship and job.

He sentenced Domin to 18 months prison, declared four days presentence custody and set parole release on November 2, 2021.