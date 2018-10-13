CQ principal accused of striking Year 3 student

A BILOELA principal is being investigated by a professional body after allegations she struck a child.

Concerned parents, who will not be named for privacy reasons, contacted The Morning Bulletin after their children came home distressed.

When questioned, the child said they had witnessed Redeemer Lutheran College principal Jenni Krenske strike a Year 3 child when he lashed out at her while refusing to comply with instructions.

Parents were yesterday notified of the investigation after The Morning Bulletin's enquiries to the school and overseeing organisation Lutheran Education Queensland.

No charges have been made nor has any complaint been made to police.

In a letter to Year 3 parents, deputy principal Eureka Coetzee said the college had received a formal complaint about an unidentified member of staff.

"The college takes situations such as this very seriously and we are following the established procedures to ensure the matter is dealt with in a fair and professional manner,” she wrote. "We have asked Lutheran Education Queensland to look into the matter independently of the college leadership team, and speak with the people involved to try and resolve the complaint. While this process takes place, the staff member will have no contact with any of the other people who are involved.”

The letter confirmed the complaint had yesterday also been referred to the Queensland College of Teachers.

Dennis Mulherin, executive director of Lutheran Education Queensland confirmed they were dealing with the complaint. "The matter is currently the subject of an investigation and therefore it would be premature and inappropriate to make any comment relating to this complaint at this point in time,” he said.

Comment was sought from Ms Krenske who referred The Morning Bulletin to Lutheran Education Queensland.