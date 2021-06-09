CQ pollies weigh in on affordable housing crisis

Top Central Queensland politicians have weighed in over reports the region is suffering from a shortage of affordable rental homes for low income families.

The issue was brought to the politicians’ attention again after a comment from a concerned resident on a social media announcement regarding Gladstone’s hydrogen future.

“This is welcome news but what about the housing situation for low income families,” Mark Griggs said.

“Will we see another housing crisis like when the LNG boom where pensioners and disabled people are forced into unacceptable situations?

“Where are the affordable rental homes for these families?

“You guys better step up and start building if you want the votes for even these construct workers will need housing.”

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said he was very pleased to see new investment and job creating projects coming to the Gladstone region.

“They’re important for our future and will provide ongoing jobs to locals for decades to come,” he said.

“The people of Gladstone and Central Queensland know just how important housing affordability is to our region and I have had many conversations with locals who have been affected.

“Through our $1.6 billion Housing Construction Jobs Program (HCJP), we are building more than 5,500 social and affordable homes across Queensland between 2017 and 2027.

“This includes an investment of $35.5 million to build 60 new homes in Central Queensland by 2022.

“In addition, we are investing a further $100 million into the Works for Tradies Program which will deliver a further 215 homes across the state by the end of 2021, including 25 homes in Central Queensland.”

Mr Butcher said the Queensland Government took a person-centred approach and worked with all customers to connect them with services which addressed their immediate housing needs, including private market products.

Labour candidate for Flynn Matt Burnett said his family had lived in Central Queensland for five generations.

“As a single dad, I know how important affordable housing is to local families,” he said.

“While we have our unique challenges here, this is a national crisis, and we need all three levels of government working on this.

“Labor was proud of the National Rental Affordability Scheme it established in 2008, it’s a terrible shame that the Liberals have allowed it to end.

“An Albanese Labor Government will create a $10 billion off-budget Housing Australia Future Fund to build 30,000 social and affordable housing properties, creating thousands of jobs now and in the long term.”

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd said the government understood housing was fundamental to the welfare of all Australians.

“Access to secure and affordable housing has significant economic and social benefits,” he said

“Housing can improve education and health outcomes, increase workforce participation and reduce welfare dependency.

“NRAS is delivered by the Commonwealth in partnership with state and territory (state) governments.

“While the states are responsible for the provision of day-to-day housing and homelessness services, in 2020-21 the Australian Government is providing $5.5 billion in Commonwealth Rent Assistance to help eligible Australians on welfare payments pay their rent and around $1.6 billion through the National Housing and Homelessness Agreement (NHHA) to the states.”

Mr O’Dowd said under the NHHA, states were responsible for determining priorities and the type and locations of services funded.

“States also make decisions about social housing, including the building, allocation, refurbishment of dwellings, complaints and all other tenancy matters,” he said.

“The NHHA also improves accountability as states are required to have publicly available housing and homelessness strategies and contribute to improved data collection and reporting.

“The housing priority policy areas to be addressed under the NHHA include affordable housing, social housing, encouraging growth and supporting the viability of the community housing sector, tenancy reform, home ownership and planning and zoning reform initiatives.

“Homelessness strategies in each jurisdiction must address a range of priority cohorts listed in the NHHA and outline reforms or initiatives which contribute to a reduction in the incidence of homelessness.”

Additionally, Mr O’Dowd said the the Australian Government established the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation (NHFIC) to help improve housing outcomes.

“NHFIC administers several programs, including the Affordable Housing Bond Aggregator (AHBA), which provides cheaper, long tenure finance for registered community housing providers,” he said.

“As of May 6 2021, NHFIC has approved $2.526 billion of AHBA loans to CHPs, supporting the delivery of 1,800 new dwellings and supported the refinancing of a further 6,300 existing dwellings.

“These measures will assist low to moderate income households to access affordable housing now and into the future.”

