SUSPENDED: Queensland Police Service badge on uniform, Monday, July 27, 2015.
News

CQ police sergeant stood down over dishonesty allegations

Andrew Thorpe
by
16th Aug 2018 11:01 AM

A CENTRAL Queensland police sergeant has been stood down from official duty over allegations she was untruthful during a discipline investigation.

The 47-year-old Central Region sergeant will be relegated to non-operational duties while an investigation into the allegations takes place.

The Central Region encompasses Gladstone, Rockhampton, Mackay, Wide Bay, the Sunshine Coast, Bundaberg and Gympie.

A statement from the Queensland Police Service said it was part of the service's commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability to keep the public informed when police officers faced serious allegations of misconduct.

"This does not mean that the allegations against the officer have been substantiated," the statement said.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

central region queensland police service
