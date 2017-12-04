Menu
BREAKING: CQ police officer to face weapons charge

SUSPENDED: The Senior Constable will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court next month.
Andrew Thorpe
by

A CENTRAL Queensland police officer facing a weapons allegation has been stood down from the Queensland Police Service.

The officer has been charged by notice to appear for an offence against section 35 of the Weapons Act - the section which deals with the acquisition of weapons.

The 32-year-old male senior constable was served the notice by the Internal Investigation Group, Ethical Standards Command.

He will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on January 8.

You can read Section 35 of the Weapons Act (1990) here.

Topics:  central region queensland police service weapons act

Gladstone Observer
