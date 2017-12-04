BREAKING: CQ police officer to face weapons charge

SUSPENDED: The Senior Constable will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court next month.

A CENTRAL Queensland police officer facing a weapons allegation has been stood down from the Queensland Police Service.

The officer has been charged by notice to appear for an offence against section 35 of the Weapons Act - the section which deals with the acquisition of weapons.

The 32-year-old male senior constable was served the notice by the Internal Investigation Group, Ethical Standards Command.

He will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on January 8.

