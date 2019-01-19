CQ police numbers to be boosted

SWORN IN: Twenty out of 78 recently graduated officers will be deployed across Central Queensland.

SWORN IN: Twenty out of 78 recently graduated officers will be deployed across Central Queensland. Queensland Police

PUBLIC safety and law and order in Central Queensland has received a boost following the induction of new police officers at the Queensland Police Service Academy.

Twenty out of the 78 recently graduated officers will be deployed across Central Queensland, forming part of a $171.9 million Queensland Government budget commitment that will see 400 new officers deployed over the next three years.

Gladstone will receive two officers from the latest contingent of graduates.

They'll come to the region well prepared, having undergone 25 weeks of intensive training to prepare for their new roles serving the community.

Of the 78 officers sworn in this week, 14 are graduates of the fourth Culturally and Linguistically Diverse Recruit Preparatory Program.

The 10-week program targets recruit applicants from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds to prepare them for the mainstream recruit training program.

The new first-year constables will be sent to high-priority areas.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher welcomed the arrival of the new officers, who will arrive in Gladstone by the end of the month.

"Gladstone will gain two new recruits from the latest induction," Mr Butcher said.

"Those who vow to serve our communities are to be admired and commended.

"It's good to know that Gladstone residents will be living in a safe environment with a well-resourced police service."

Other Central Queensland additions include two recruits for Biloela.

The announcement comes after Calliope Police Station received two Kia Stingers last month to be used by the Road Policing Command.