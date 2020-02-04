CQ Nats rule out contending party leadership

ON THE eve of a dramatic first day of parliament in Canberra, Flynn MP Ken O’Dowd ruled out a tilt at his party’s leadership or deputy leadership positions.

A leadership spill is anticipated today with Barnaby Joyce, backed by Senator Matt Canavan, expected to challenge Michael McCormack for the party’s leadership.

It follows the resignation of former Sports Minister and Nationals deputy leader Bridget McKenzie.

Her resignation yesterday came after a fortnight of controversy involving her handling of the $100 million Sports Grants Program.

An investigation by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet found she had breached the ministerial code of conduct by failing to declare she was a member of a Victorian gun club that received a $36,000 grant , forcing her resignation.

Mr O’Dowd was among several Central Queensland National Party politicians to yesterday declare they would not vie for the leadership positions.

Asked if Mr O’Dowd would contend for either positions, a spokesman for his office said “not at this stage”.

“The National Party celebrates 100 years of delivering for rural and regional Australia,” he said.

“We will continue to advocate for these regions regardless of whom the leader may be. I am a proud Nationals member and will continue to stand by the party and its representatives.”

Yesterday Senator Canavan and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry ruled themselves out for the deputy role.

“I represent an electorate that is 90,903 square kilometres, with a portfolio that takes me around the country fighting to improve permanency outcomes for the 45,800 children currently in out-of-home care and I will be spending 20 weeks out of the year in Canberra representing Capricornia,” Ms Landry said.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt did not comment. He said his key focuses in the federal parliament was supporting legislation to expand the cashless debit card rollout and the delivery of the Hinkler deal.

Late yesterday evening, Senator Canavan resigned as Minister for Northern Australia ahead of today’s ballot.