CQ mining exploration permits denied for convicted director

The former director of a resources company which failed to fulfil environment obligations and was refused exploration permits by the State Government has lost a bid to have the refusal overturned.

Ernst Kohler appealed the decision by the Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Minister delegate regarding six applications he made, along with four made under the names of two companies he was sole director of in 2017 and 2018.

In a decision handed down by the Supreme Court of Queensland in relation to Mr Kohler's appeal, it was stated the decisions on the exploration permit applications in March 2020 found each application "not be in public interest to grant".

The delegate pointed to the fact Mr Kohler and a company he was in charge of, Affinis, was prosecuted in the magistrates court for wilful contravention of an Environmental Protection Order (EPO) made under the Environmental Protection Act 1994 (EPA).

Mr Kohler, was the managing director of Echo Resources between 2006 and 2016, which owned Affinis as a subsidiary company.

Affinis had mining leases at Mt Chalmers near Rockhampton.

The Environment and Heritage Protection had been trying since 2006 to get Affinis to prepare proper a plan of operations and ensure the financial assurance was adequate, but Affinis failed to fulfil its obligation in this regard.

The magistrates court found in 2013 Affinis wilfully contravened an EPO, and, as the managing director, Mr Kohler was guilty of an offence for failing to ensure the corporation complied with the EPA.

Affinis was placed into voluntary liquidation by Echo Resources on December 11, 2014.

The mining leases were subsequently disclaimed by the liquidators, causing the costs for supervision, monitoring and restoration of the site to be borne by the State.

With regards to the 2017 and 2018 exploration permits, the decision showed the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy raised concerns during the application process "because Mr Kohler might not be regarded as a person suitable to carry out activities under an EPM".

"The DNRME then sent a further letter dated 20 June 2019 outlining the concerns it had regarding Mr Kohler's past performance relating to the management of granted resource authorities in Queensland and the potential risks to the state if the EPMs were to be granted.

"Mr Kohler was again provided with an opportunity to submit written views on the matters raised which would be taken into account by the decision-maker prior to making a decision."

The delegate "found that Mr Kohler has not accepted responsibility for, nor given a satisfactory explanation for the lack of proper maintenance while he was in a governing position at Echo Resources between 2006 and 2014 (when liquidators were appointed to Affinis and Mr Kohler resigned as director)."

Justice John Bond stated in the decision he handed down on April 9 that "a fair consideration of the respondent's reasons reveals the applicants had been afforded procedural fairness by being given an opportunity to advance submissions on matters which other material raised as issues for concern, and that the respondent formed his view based on a consideration of all the material which was before him."