CQ mine plans to expand camp by more than 30 rooms

BARALABA Coal has lodged plans to expand its mine camp with 32 new rooms to be constructed next year.

An application has been submitted to Banana Shire Council for a development permit for workers accommodation on behalf of Cacatua Pastoral Company, a Baralaba Coal company.

Workers staying at the camp are employed at the large coal mine north of Baralaba.

The camp is located on the edge of the Baralaba township on Wooroonah St.

An additional 32 rooms have been proposed to be located adjacent with the caravan park on the common boundary.

The mine camp currently has 156 single-person rooms and the additional proposed demountable units would take the total up to 188 units.

The 32 rooms would be across four buildings with eight single-person units in each building.

Each unit would contain a single bed, desk and ensuite with a central living area and covered verandah, accessed by all units within the building.

There are no other changes to the site proposed in the application.

It is not anticipated the administration, cleaning or kitchen staff numbers would need to increase.

The typical occupancy of the workers accommodation is about 75 per cent as the spare rooms are held for fatigue management, reservations for guests, or kept as spares.

Reports submitted with the application state there would not be any adverse impact on the external road network of Wooroonah Rd and it would not need to be upgraded.

The company hopes the proposed extension will be fully operational in 2021.

The application is awaiting council approval.

