The MV Marijeannie at RG Tanna Coal Terminal loading Jellinbahs historic export.
News

CQ mine marks major milestone at RG Tanna terminal

Tegan Annett
Tegan Annett , tegan.annett@gladstoneobserver.com.au
22nd Nov 2019 8:00 AM
IN THE early hours of Wednesday the loading of cape-size MV Marijeannie marked a major milestone.

The shipment was the 100 millionth tonne of coal shipped from Jellinbah Coal Mine, north of Blackwater.

The export milestone was reached at Gladstone Ports Corporation's RG Tanna Coal Terminal.

Jellinbah Group chief executive officer Greg Chalmers said staff were proud to reach the target alongside GPC.

"This is a fantastic achievement for Jellinbah East Mine, which has been 31 years in the making," Mr Chalmers said.

"We wish to thank GPC for their valued, longstanding contribution."

GPC acting chief executive officer Craig Walker said staff were proud to have contributed to the historic achievement.

"Jellinbah has reached a very significant milestone in this past week, and I know all of GPC, from the staff that assisted with the loading to those that escorted the ship out to sea, were all proud to take part," Mr Walker said.

The Port of Gladstone posted an impressive throughput of 124.02Mt in the past financial year, surpassing Hay Point as Queensland's largest port.

Record levels of coal, LNG and a doubling of container trade represent the hallmarks of GPC's recent success.

GPC remains focused on the priorities of growing jobs, trade and our region's prosperity.

Gladstone Observer

