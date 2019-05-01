CQ mayor challenges Flynn candidates to play by his rules

THE FEAR of being forgotten has led Central Highlands Regional Council to ask Flynn candidates to prove their worth by answering to a new 'advocacy document'.

Mayor Kerry Hayes said that council is well-placed at the grass roots level of government and urged candidates for the seat of Flynn to follow the strong preferences identified in council's advocacy documents.

"We have posed four questions for candidates and will publish responses on our website to assist people as they prepare to vote," he said.

The questions were as followed

"How do you intend to advocate for the region and support projects of the region's mining, agriculture and tourism sectors as well as opportunities for a diversified economy?"

"How do you intend to address drought related issues that continue to affect people in the Central Highlands and beyond?"

"How will you support mental health services needed by people, particularly youth, in the Central Highlands?"

"How do you intend to support Central Highlands' priority projects as per council's advocacy document?"

Mr Hayes said the council had the population to decide the outcome for Flynn and hoped the advocacy document would inform Central Highlands voters.

"We respect the various positions that candidates and parties will put forward during the campaign and see our advocacy documents as an opportunity to encourage their commitment to working with council to deliver services and infrastructure for the Central Highlands," he said.

"Flynn is a marginal seat and our region is a major economic contributor for the nation, so we see ourselves as a key electorate in the election outcome.

"Only with a parliament that supports local government can we unlock the true potential that lies in regional Australia and its people.'

Council's advocacy document stipulates seven priority projects for the 46th Parliament of Australia.

These include improved health and aged-care services and critical infrastructure upgrades including the raising of the Vince Lester Bridge, further development of the CQ Inland Port project and associated Yamala feeder roads and upgrades to the Nogoa River pedestrian bridge.

For more information on Central Highlands Regional Council's advocacy and full disclosure of advocacy documents, visit www.centralhighlands.qld.gov.au/advocacy/