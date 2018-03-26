CQ man went from being jobless to becoming a baton bearer

Neale Inskip runs the Queen's Baton during the Queen's Baton Relay in Agnes Water, for the upcoming 21st Commonwealth Games to be held on the Gold Coast in Australia. 24 March, 2018.

Neale Inskip runs the Queen's Baton during the Queen's Baton Relay in Agnes Water, for the upcoming 21st Commonwealth Games to be held on the Gold Coast in Australia. 24 March, 2018. Matt Taylor GLA240318BATON_AW

NEALE Inskip was jobless and searching for a home to call his own when he first came to Agnes Water with his wife Vilma and his children two decades ago.

On Saturday he was one of 3880 local legends to hold the Queen's baton, one of the chosen runners to carry it through Agnes Water, his community cheering at the sidelines.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The local hero who has been involved in many community triumphs including the tilt-train turn-over at Rosedale said it all started when he volunteered for the Volunteer Marine Rescue 22 years ago.

"We sold our family house in Sydney to pay off our debts and we moved up here and used the left-over money to buy some land to build a house,” he said.

"I started up a small business not long after, Agnes Water Kitchens and my love for the community took off there.”

Neale Inskip runs the Queen's Baton during the Queen's Baton Relay in Agnes Water, for the upcoming 21st Commonwealth Games to be held on the Gold Coast in Australia. 24 March, 2018. Matt Taylor GLA240318BATON_AW

But no one would know about Neale's struggle because, according to his wife Vilma, he is always the first man out on the boat when someone needs saving and the last one back.

"I didn't know about being nominated so when I found out I had been chosen to carry the baton it was quite a big moment for me,” he said.

"It was a silver second being able to hold it and run with it through Agnes Water. It made me very proud to have come here all those years ago.

Neale Inskip runs the Queen's Baton during the Queen's Baton Relay in Agnes Water, for the upcoming 21st Commonwealth Games to be held on the Gold Coast in Australia. 24 March, 2018. Matt Taylor GLA240318BATON_AW

"I've helped the community without expecting anything in return. I love going to sea, it's not a big favour for me to help someone who is in trouble ... when they are, it's not always easy, but I never mind.”

The crowd watches on as the Queen's Baton passes through Agnes Water. Matt Taylor GLA240318BATON_AW

When a commercial tourist vessel burst into flames last year, Mr Inskip, a senior volunteer marine rescuer, was one of the very first on the scene.

The grandfather-of-five said seeing the 23m-long Spirit of 1770 catamaran billowing with flames was tough, but the community worked together.

The 1770 rescue wasn't the only one that catapulted Mr Inskip into national recognition. This local has been working wonders for 22 years and he's been awarded a national medal for volunteering.

"I sort of kept it to myself when I found out I would be one of the runners for the region, I was modest about it all,” he said.

His wife, who said she found out days after about his baton nomination, said he was good at keeping a secret.

"It wasn't that hard to keep quiet about a big secret,” he said.

"We were told 40,000 people were nominated in Australia and 3880 were successful, so yeah, I feel special.

"It was a good decision coming to Agnes Water.

"In fact, it was great.”