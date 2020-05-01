CQ man surprise $100k win from $5 scratchie

A Biloela man is happily spending his spare time deciding how he’ll enjoy a surprise $100,000 he scratched on a $5 Crosswords Instant Scratch-Its ticket.

The life-changing ticket was purchased at newsXpress Biloela.

Confirming his exciting win with an official from the Lott today, the Central Queenslander revealed he had no idea he’d won $100,000 on his Instant Scratch-Its until he checked his ticket at the newsagency.

“It was unbelievable,” he laughed.

“I was so happy because I thought I’d won $10,000 and I was thinking about all the exciting things I’d do with my prize.

“Then when I checked the ticket, I was blown away to learn I’d in fact won $100,000.

“It really was the best surprise! I couldn’t be happier.”

When asked how he’d enjoy his $100,000 prize, the happy winner said he would need to take some time to think about it.

“I’ve never had a spare $100,000 so I really don’t know,” he laughed.

“With all this spare time on my hands in isolation I can really think about it and come up with a plan.

“It’s very exciting.”

The winning $5 scratchie from newsXpress Biloela

newsXpress Biloela employee Charmaine Bennett said she was thrilled for their local and regular customer.

“It’s always exciting to sell winning tickets but even better when it goes to a local,” she said.

“It’s great for our community to have this positive news.

“It just goes to show that big wins can land anywhere,

“Congratulations to our winner.

“Enjoy deciding how you’ll use your prize.”

In 2019, there were 199 Instant Scratch-Its top prize winners across the Lott’s jurisdictions who collectively took home more than $9.7 million in top prizes.

During this same time, Instant Scratch-Its players enjoyed more than 27.1 million wins across all prize tiers worth more than $208.8 million. This equates to more than half a million dollars won on Instant Scratch-Its every day.