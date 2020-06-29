Menu
CQ man fighting for life after fall from tree

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Jun 2020 5:08 PM
UPDATE 5.05pm - A MAN who fell out of a tree today is fighting for his life in Bilolea Hospital.

A CQHHS spokeswoman said doctors were currently working on the man, who remained in a critical condition.

“The patient is in a critical condition and is awaiting transfer to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital,” the spokeswoman said.

When he fell three metres from a tree the man suffered significant head injuries, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

INITIAL: A MAN has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after falling from a tree at Biloela today.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called to Malakoff St at Biloela at 12.28pm after reports a man had fallen from a tree.

When paramedics arrived they found a man in his 50s suffering significant head injuries.

He was treated at the scene before being rushed to Biloela Hospital by road ambulance in a critical condition.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed the man fell about three metres before hitting the ground.

It is uncertain if the man will be airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

biloela hospital biloela news queensland ambulance and emergency services
