CQ man fighting for life after fall from tree

UPDATE 5.05pm - A MAN who fell out of a tree today is fighting for his life in Bilolea Hospital.

A CQHHS spokeswoman said doctors were currently working on the man, who remained in a critical condition.

“The patient is in a critical condition and is awaiting transfer to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital,” the spokeswoman said.

When he fell three metres from a tree the man suffered significant head injuries, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

INITIAL: A MAN has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after falling from a tree at Biloela today.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called to Malakoff St at Biloela at 12.28pm after reports a man had fallen from a tree.

When paramedics arrived they found a man in his 50s suffering significant head injuries.

He was treated at the scene before being rushed to Biloela Hospital by road ambulance in a critical condition.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed the man fell about three metres before hitting the ground.

It is uncertain if the man will be airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.