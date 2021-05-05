Menu
The Forensic Crash Unit continues to investigate the incident. Photo: File
News

CQ man dies in hospital after serious crash

Timothy Cox
5th May 2021 8:00 PM
A Central Queensland man died on Wednesday morning from injuries sustained in a car crash that occurred in Biloela more than a week prior.

Police claimed that the 52-year-old from Valentine Plains was the sole occupant and driver of a utility that was driving along Calvale Road and crashed into a large drain on Tuesday, April 27.

Emergency services arrived on the scene and the man was driven to Biloela Hospital before being flown to Brisbane in a critical condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit continues to investigate.

