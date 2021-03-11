Menu
Bustard Head Lighthouse.
CQ location trialled for new energy source

Eilish Massie
11th Mar 2021 10:51 AM
Bustard Head will soon have a new energy source, with a stand-alone power system being trialled at two locations.

Ergon Energy will place a network stand-alone power system (SAPS) solution at Bustard Head lighthouse and museum, as part of its fringe grid strategy.

The trial SAPS generates and stores its own energy using solar PV, batteries and backup diesel generator and is ideal for places that are hard to access for energy networks.

Ergon Energy executive general manager engineering Peter Price said the line at Bustard Head was an ageing asset that was difficult and more expensive to maintain.

“This trial is an opportunity to investigate how a SAPS could support the lighthouse and museum,” Mr Price said.

“It adds to the reliability of supply regardless of weather and we’re gathering some really important data to help develop further solutions for customer connections in high cost-to-serve network areas supplied by SWER lines.”

The SAPS program is part of the exploration of alternative energy solutions to improve customer service, cost to serve, and to challenge traditional ideas of a distribution network.

“We will have more SAPS across the network as the technology matures, becomes more cost effective and as we address ageing network issues,” Mr Price said.

“The network supports SAPS trials are in line with the current regulatory framework and we are actively working with the regulators and Queensland Government to inform the future regulatory framework in Queensland to enable both Ergon Energy Network and Energex to be able to support customers.”

Gladstone Observer

