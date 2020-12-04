CQ leads state’s road toll with 82 deaths

THE CENTRAL Queensland policing region is leading the way in the tragic statistic of road fatalities for 2020 at 82 – a massive 41.4 per cent above last year.

The Queensland Road Crash Weekly Report published by the government shows there have been 248 people killed in 223 fatal crashes across the state this year, an increase of 23.4 per cent over the same period last year.

In 2019, 201 people were killed in 179 fatal incidents.

Numbers across most facets of data are up in 2020, with 14.7 per cent more driver fatalities (117 against 102), 29.4 per cent more passenger fatalities (44 against 34) and 21.4 per cent more motorcycle rider and pillion deaths (51 against 42).

This is despite a period of more than six months during COVID (March to September) where police acknowledged there was considerably less traffic on local roads.

The RACQ is launching a campaign to target road safety in Central Queensland leading up to the Christmas Holiday season.

RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie described Central Queensland’s 2020 road toll of 82 as horrific.

“While any life lost is devastating, to have 82 people killed in Central Queensland in the space of a year is truly horrific,” she said.

“Seeing a 41 per cent increase in the local road toll as a statistic is shocking enough but when you think about the fact every one of those people is a human being, with loved ones left behind it really hits home how utterly tragic crash deaths are.”

Ms Ritchie said drivers needed to take responsibility for their actions and be aware of risk factors.

“Regional roads carry different risks with around three quarters of crashes being either run off road, head-on collisions or intersections crashes,” she said.

“Motorists need to make sure they’re overtaking safely, driving to conditions and concentrating on the task at hand.

“Drivers also need to be aware of fatigue – it can sneak up on you.

“Whether it’s a journey you take every day or a longer one – you need to be well-rested.

“Christmas is just weeks away and is one of our highest risk times for crashes and with so many more Queenslanders travelling by car to be with family in 2020, it’s a good opportunity to remind everyone to drive safely.”

Queensland Road statistics 2020 compared to 2019 (until December 1)

2020 2019 Percentage increase

Total fatalities: 248 201 23.4 per-cent

Driver fatalities: 117 102 14.7 per-cent

Passenger fatalities: 44 34 29.4 per-cent

Motorcycle rider and

pillion fatalities: 51 42 21.4 per-cent

Bicycle rider and

pillion fatalities: 7 6 16.7 per-cent

Pedestrian fatalities: 29 16 81.3 per-cent

Other fatalities: 0 1 -100 per-cent

