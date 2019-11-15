Menu
Adam Mollis, Damien Ling, Shaun Antcliffe and Daryl Myles
Sport

CQ lead the way to win championship

NICK KOSSATCH
15th Nov 2019 10:29 AM
GOLF: The Central Queensland team of Adam Mollis of Biloela, Wowan pair Shaun Antcliff and Daryl Myles (team captain) and Damien Ling (Rockhampton) have won the 2019 Inter-Association Shield.

CQ have won the competition for the first time since its inception in 1984.

Mollis and Antcliff recorded a 76 gross in the foursomes and followed this up with a five-under-par 67 in the fourball stroke format.

Mollis then carded a two-under-par 70 in the 18-hole single stroke event and Ling shot a 75 and Antcliff an 80 to give them the event aggregate gross score of 225.

This led them to win the title with an overall total of 386 gross ahead of one of the favourites, Gold Coast.

Mollis’ round consisted of two eagles, six birdies, eight pars and four bogeys.

