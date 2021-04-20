Menu
Jockey Chris McIver wins on Let Me Adam at Doomben, Brisbane.
News

CQ jockey has misconduct ban overturned

Darryn Nufer
20th Apr 2021 2:00 PM
Central Queensland jockey Chris McIver has successfully had a 12-month disqualification overturned.

In February, McIver was banned for misconduct by the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission after he kicked a horse at the barriers before a race in Rockhampton in January.

QRIC stewards found McIver guilty of misconduct after he twice forcibly stomped on the hindquarter of his mount Or Else.

Jockey Chris McIver at the Past Brothers Junior Rugby League race day in 2014. Photo Luka Kauzlaric/The Observer.
But McIver appealed the decision and was successful, as part of the QRIC internal review process, in having it set aside.

While QRIC posts the final outcome of its internal review decisions on its website, a QRIC spokeswoman confirmed that this “is the only internal review information that is published.”

McIver rode the winner of Race 4 at Thangool last Saturday, Delius, for Bluff trainer Ross Vagg.

Prior to that race meeting, McIver rode at Gladstone’s Ferguson Park on April 3.

