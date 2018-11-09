Tropical CQ island wins gold at global awards

Australasia's Most Sustainable Hotel Award was announced in London last night and it's coming home to Central Queensland

PUMPKIN Island in Keppel Bay has been named as Australasia's Most Sustainable Hotel at the World Boutique Hotel Awards in London overnight.

The prestigious awards ceremony was attended by boutique hotel owners, travel and lifestyle press and travel industry influencers from around the globe.

Pumpkin Island owners, Wayne and Laureth Rumble said they were "shocked and excited" to have won the award.

"It's great that we have been recognised for our hard work and commitment to the environment," they said.

"We have a wonderful team that help us strive for excellence and give our guests the best possible experience."

The Boutique Hotel Awards is an international awards organisation dedicated to recognising unique excellence among luxury boutique hotels.

Winners were selected from more than 300 nominees representing more than 80 countries.

Each entrant was nominated by a member of the Awards nomination committee, comprising 70 leading travel experts.

Each property was visited personally by an experienced hotel judge who specialises in each category and undertakes a first-hand guest experience of the property.

Entrants were judged on six categories; dining and entertainment, design, facilities, location, staff service and overall emotional impact.

The extensive hand-written evaluations are meticulously studied by the Awards panel, which then decides the regional and World's Best Award winners.

Capricorn Enterprise CEO, Mary Carroll said the award was well-deserved.

"Wayne, Laureth and the team work extremely hard to manage and maintain the sustainability, beauty and uniqueness of their island environment," she said.

"It's no surprise that their dedication to environmental sustainability has been noticed.

"The Southern Great Barrier Reef is our region's biggest drawcard, so it is so important that we all do our part to look after it.

"Awards like this showcase the amazing tourism products in the Capricorn Coast and the greater Southern Great Barrier Reef destination to both locals and visitors."

Pumpkin Island was previously known as XXXX Island when it was leased between 2012 - 2015 to the Queensland brewer to host 3000 competition winners before being handed back in 2016.

The entire island is just over half a hectare and has five sun and-wind-powered cottages, two beach bungalows, an open beach bar, lookout and children's play area.

It caters for a maximum of 34 guests who are able to book out the entire island if they wish.