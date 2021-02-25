CQ island sells for less than average house price

Worthington Island has sold for less than the median house price.

A 69-acre island labelled as one of Australia’s cheapest ever has sold for less than the median Australian house price.

Worthington Island, a 30 minute boat ride off the coast of Gladstone, sold to a Noosa man for $380,000.

The island features 69 acres of farmland or retreat space, an orchard with trees and fruit, orchids and wildflowers, great birdlife, 2400 litres worth of rainwater storage capacity and an old well with an abundance of water.

On the island is a house, about 9 x 4.3 meters with a side awning of 9 x3 meters and a front awning 6.2 x 4.3 meters with a shower area, lockable access door, gas stove and 240v fridge and deep freezer including 240v power points for your appliances and a circuit breaker.

There are three solar power panels on the roof, and a wing generator, welder and all sorts of machinery to keep this once self-funding farm alive.

A contract had been drawn up for the island days after market release however it fell through and the island remained for sale.

Island and resort specialist Richard Vanhoff said the island’s sale was finalised in October 2020.

