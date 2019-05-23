CQ island getaway on track for Spring guests

LOOKING GOOD: The Southern Great Barrier Reef's Wilson Island is expected to reopen for tourists in spring.

CLEAN-up works at the critically acclaimed Wilson Island are complete, allowing Aldesta Hotels to dive into the next step for the island's reopening.

The natural coral cay, about 70km off Gladstone's coast, was once a high-end resort and rated as one of the best 10 islands on the Great Barrier Reef by Conde Nast Traveller.

The resort closed in 2014 but now work is being done to return the island to its former glory.

Since its closure the island and the six luxury tents have been hammered by cyclones and storms.

Works to remove legacy waste and clean up the island began at the start of this year.

With the clean-up complete, owner Aldesta Hotels can begin building and installing infrastructure including solar power, waste treatment systems and new luxury tents.

Aldesta Hotels Australia vice president Tony Barradale said legacy waste was successfully removed from Wilson Island without damage or impact to the environment.

"Our intent is to rejuvenate Wilson Island to its original standing as a unique getaway destination to experience close-up wonders of the Great Barrier Reef."

Preparations are being made to reopen the Southern Great Barrier Reef's Wilson Island to tourists.

Mr Barradale said the rejuvenation was on-track for completion in Spring.

Wilson Island is a 45-minute boat trip from Heron Island.

Aldesta Hotel Group bought the resort as its first business venture in Australia in February 2017.

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said the work on Wilson Island was one of 10 island clean-ups as part of the Queensland Government's $25million Great Barrier Reef Island Resort Rejuvenation Program.

"We're investing in our Great Barrier Reef islands because we know they have huge potential to grow the tourism industry in Central Queensland," she said.