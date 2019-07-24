CQ is getting more cash per person than the south east

OFFICIAL state budget figures show capital spending in Central Queensland is more than double that of the southeast corner on a per capita basis says Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke.

According to per capita figures released by the Queensland Parliamentary Library, state government capital purchases will rise to $4,325 per person in Central Queensland this financial year, compared to $2,001 per person in the southeast corner.

The Central Queensland figure is also close to double that of the state average of $2,263 per person.

And it is a substantial improvement from the $2,952 per capita spend in our region in the LNP's final budget in 2014/15.

"That's an increase of more than 46% compared to when Campbell Newman was in power and is a great demonstration of Labor's commitment to our region," Mr O'Rourke said.

"This is money that is being used to upgrade our roads and infrastructure, creating jobs and boosting our local economy in the process."

This year's state budget included major projects like the upgrade of the Capricornia Correctional Centre, which is expected to bring 232 full-time jobs to the Rockhampton area and the construction of Rookwood Weir, due to begin this year.

"I will always fight to see Rocky and CQ receive its fair share and I am proud we have been able to deliver such a strong result for our region."