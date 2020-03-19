Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Qantaslink plane landing in Hervey Bay. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Qantaslink plane landing in Hervey Bay. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Travel

CQ impact as Qantaslink makes sweeping changes to routes

Melanie Plane
19th Mar 2020 2:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FLIGHT schedules between Rockhampton, Gladstone, Emerald and Brisbane are under review as Qantaslink announces sweeping changes to its network amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Qantas Group today revealed a revised mainline network schedule, with many Central Queensland ports impacted.

The changes are set to come into effect from late March.

Brisbane to Bundaberg flights will drop back to 12 return services per week, Hamiton Island and Hervey Bay will drop back to seven return services per week to Brisbane, as will Longreach via Barcaldine and Blackall.

Brisbane to Mackay return services per week will reduce to 21 while there will only be 23 return services per week between Moranbah and Brisbane.

Roma customers will only be able to Brisbane and back 19 times per week and Charleville and Newcastle will have four and 12 return services per week to Brisbane respectively.

Qantaslink's 'milk run' up and down the east coast between Townsville via Mackay and Rockhampton, has been dropped back to seven return services per week.

A cloud of doubt hangs over services between Brisbane and Rockhampton, Emerald, Gladstone and Mt Isa, with Qantas yet to finalise a new schedule for these destinations.

No time frame has been announced for this new schedule.

So far there are have been no changes announced for Virgin Australia's service in the region.

In a statement yesterday, Virgin Australia said the Group would reduce capacity by around 50 per cent until June 14, 2020 domestically.

"This includes the grounding of twenty Boeing 737, six A320, two ATR and five Airbus A330 aircraft from the Group's domestic fleet," the statement said.

"The route and schedule detail of these changes across Virgin Australia and Tigerair Australia is currently being worked through and will be published over the next week."

coronavirus qantas flights qantaslink rockhampton airport
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Country music campout postponed

        premium_icon Country music campout postponed

        News The campout would have seen hundreds visit the Boyne Valley as Golden Guitar winners headlined performances.

        Observer on COVID-19: Stay informed with latest news

        Observer on COVID-19: Stay informed with latest news

        News We bring you the latest coronavirus news and critical information

        Incident with neighbours leads dad to prison

        premium_icon Incident with neighbours leads dad to prison

        Crime Trevor James Johnson faces court over neighbour 'incident'

        Festival canned on commemorative year

        premium_icon Festival canned on commemorative year

        News The latest on a growing list of events cancelled in our region