CQ house prices to stay ‘somewhat contained’

A Rockhampton real estate agent has cast doubt on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s prediction that real housing prices could rise by 30 per cent within three years – at least as far as it applies to Central Queensland.

An RBA report released in January cited low interest rates, and therefore an assumed increase in consumption and investment, as the chief factor in its forecast for higher asset prices across Australia.

Mr Real Estate Jason Rayner, however, said it was unlikely that Central Queensland would experience the “dizzying heights” predicted by the RBA.

“With regards to prices, I feel 5 per cent is probably a sustainable increase per annum,” he said.

“People moving away from capital cities is going to help – there’s going to be a definite impact – however I think 30 per cent is too optimistic for Central Queensland.”

Mr Rayner said that although sales volumes in Central Queensland had increased by about a third in the past 12 months, there were other factors at play that would keep price growth somewhat contained.

“In capital cities they are very confined,” he said.

“We still have vast quantities of land that new homes can be built on and while we have that, house prices are going to be controlled a bit better.”

Mr Rayner said home loan approvals with major banks were also restricting the pace of sales in the region.

“Instead of the usual 14 days unconditional, they’re getting pushed out to four to six weeks,” he said.