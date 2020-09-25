CQ holiday hotspot ranks highly with travellers

A CENTRAL QUEENSLAND holiday hotspot ranked highly in a new listicle from Booking.com published today.

Agnes Water came in at number four on the travel website’s ‘Top 10 trending destinations ‘rediscovered’ from June 1 to August 31’ list.

Beating home holiday destinations such as Montville, Mudgee and Jindabyne, a Booking.com spokesman said majority of the travel was domestic due to COVID-19.

“The total distance travelled by Aussies between 1 June and 31 August 2020 was within the country, compared to only 16 per cent during the same period in 2019,” he said.

The spokesman added that road trip-able coastal towns and rustic nature escapes topped the list of trending destinations booked this winter.

The area manager for the Australian branch of Booking.com said during these unprecedented times, it was reassuring to see Aussies’ passion for travel had not changed.

“Whether it’s the memories captured, local destinations discovered or rediscovered, or relationships built, 2020 has proved that the happiness travel brings can’t be measured in kilometres,” Mr Wilson said.

“There are plenty of Aussie adventures to be had in our own backyard, and it’s our mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world.”

The full ‘Top 10 trending destinations ‘rediscovered’ from June 1 to August 31’ is:

1. Stanthorpe (QLD)

2. Carnarvon (WA)

3. Kalbarri (WA)

4. Agnes Water (QLD)

5. Exmouth (WA)

6. Geraldton (WA)

7. Jindabyne (NSW)

8. Mudgee (NSW)

9. Leura (NSW)

10. Montville (QLD)