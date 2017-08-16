26°
CQ Health lays out strategy for 2030

Sarah Steger
| 16th Aug 2017 9:29 AM
STRATEGY: Gladstone and Banana HHS executive director Jo Glover (left) and CQHHS chief executive Steve Williamson.
STRATEGY: Gladstone and Banana HHS executive director Jo Glover (left) and CQHHS chief executive Steve Williamson.

CUTTING down the number of patients forced to travel long distances for healthcare by 10,000 is one of Queensland's chief health provider's ambitious goals.

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Services chief executive Steve Williamson yesterday announced the draft strategy aimed at improving health, accessibility, quality of care and collaborative partnerships for CQ hospitals by 2030.

Mr Williamson said focus had been put on Gladstone Hospital's new Emergency Department building, a major shift in accessibility and a new CQ mental health step-up step-down service.

Acknowledging Destination 2030 as an ambitious plan, Mr Williamson said the "real-ness” of it was important to him.

"It's a draft vision of our future and we want people to be as involved as possible over the next five-week consultation period.”

The new $42 million emergency department building, set to start undergoing construction in about two months, was credited with having a positive effect on staff as well.

"It'll be a great environment to receive care in but it will also boost staff morale ... it means patients won't have to travel all the way to Rockhampton or Brisbane,” executive director of Gladstone and Banana Hospital and Health Services Jo Glover said.

Graphic a part of 2030 vision for central Queensland health.
Graphic a part of 2030 vision for central Queensland health.

As a result of the ED building, pressure will be taken off bigger hospitals too, establishing Gladstone as a vital and valued healthcare service in CQ.

Mr Williamson said "it's a really positive move to have this CQ facility based in Gladstone because it means the town will be providing services to the broader area.

"It's going to be transformational for Gladstone ... everything from investment in surgical and ambulatory care support to an improvement in staff recruitment, clinical research and how we develop partnerships,” Mr Williamson said.

To break up the 2030 plan, the chief executive explained there were several milestone markers to keep the long-term plan's goals on track.

"They (the 2020 and 2025 markers) make the strategy transparent and mean we'll keep ourselves under constant review,” he said.

Graphic a part of 2030 vision for central Queensland health.
Graphic a part of 2030 vision for central Queensland health.

The desire to stay accountable was an added benefit for Gladstone Region residents, with one of CQHHS' 2025 goals aimed at establishing Gladstone Hospital as a comprehensive general hospital with an expanded range of surgical services.

The focus means those living in areas such as Banana and Biloela would not need to travel further than Gladstone for hospital care.

"There will be a noticeable change ... Outpatient services, the facility and the access will be fit to provide care on behalf of the whole Banana and Gladstone regions,” Mr Williamson said.

The 2030 vision reflects the input of over 250 CQ health staff members.

Mr Williamson asked the public to submit their thoughts, ideas and complaints regarding CQ's health future online at www.health.qld.gov.au/cq so they could be considered for the final strategy to be released in October.

