CQ Health chief to face protesters in Theodore

Theodore mum Rachel Austin with other mums and their children are fighting for regular maternity services to be reintroduced in Theodore. Contributed

OPPONENTS of a CQ Health decision not to reopen regular birthing services at Theodore Hospital have organised a protest rally to be held on Tuesday morning at the front of the hospital.

The rally will begin at 8.45am near Neville Hewitt Park, before protesters march towards Theodore Medical Centre, arriving at about 9am.

At 11am, CQ Health chief executive Steve Williamson will take questions at a public meeting at the Theodore Hotel.

Several businesses on Theodore's main boulevard are expected to close for the rally, and at least four Banana Shire councillors and Mayor Nev Ferrier are likely to attend the meeting.

Theodore News will be providing cardboard free of charge for people to make signs for the rally.

But while many involved view the rally and meeting as an opportunity to save the service, Mr Williamson said the decision not to reopen the birthing suite was based on there being an unacceptable risk to women and their babies, and the decision would not change.

"I encourage residents to attend the meeting and talk with CQ Health staff about the very important part Theodore's hospital will play in the future delivery of health care,” he said.

"Our priority is to provide a comprehensive and efficient health service for the people of Theodore and Central Queensland.

"We will provide as many services as close to home as we can for our patients, however those services need to be safe and they need to be sustainable to ensure we get the best possible outcomes.”

Mr Williamson said CQ Health staff would be available for individual discussions at the meeting.

"I will also be available for one-on-one discussions regarding our commitment to only provide services that are safe and sustainable,” he said.