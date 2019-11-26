Menu
DYNAMIC DUO: Educator and Stylist Geoffrey Herberg and Owner Sandy Turner at Haircutters November 25.
CQ hairdressers learn new tricks

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
26th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
HAIRDRESSERS from all over Central Queensland had the chance to craft their skills with an international stylist and educator on Sunday.

The Haircutters at Sun Valley hosted a cutting course with Geoffrey Herberg, a world-renowned hairdresser and educator, who taught 13 aspiring hairdressers in Gladstone and surrounding regions how to style and cut hair.

Owner Sandy Turner said people who lived three hours away attended to learn the tricks of the trade.

She said some of those people were learning hairdressing for the first time.

"Some had never picked up scissors before," Ms Turner said.

Mr Herberg, who is based in Brisbane but has worked as an educator and stylist all over the world, said he enjoys teaching in regional towns the most due to the demand for education.

"I love coming to regional areas because people don't get the chance to have these kind of workshops here," Mr Herberg said.

"Even though I've worked in the top salons in the country, I love the country ones because they are keen and motivated to learn," he said.

Mr Herberg said it was inspiring seeing hairdressers gain confidence.

"I love watching faces light up when they understand a new technique," he said.

Yesterday, The Haircutters held a photoshoot which showcased the skills of local hairdressers.

The images will be used nationally for branding of different hair products and colour images.

If you would like to join the next class, contact Sandy at 0437 780 396.

