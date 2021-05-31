CQ fun run raises $22k for life saving organisations

Springsure Mountain Challenge participants and supporters, who ran and walked through the Minerva Hills National Park on Sunday, May 9, 2021.

The most recent Mother’s Day Springsure Mountain Challenge was the most successful fundraiser yet, raising more than $20,000 for Central Queensland organisations.

Committee member Mindy Durdin said it was a great turnout, after having to cancel the event last year.

Participants travelled from Emerald, Yeppoon, Gladstone, Alpha and surrounding districts to join in on the Mother’s Day fun.

“Although we fell just short of our registration goal of 200 plus participants, we sure made up for this with outstanding sponsorship support, with 60 businesses contributing towards our most successful fundraiser ever,” Ms Durdin said.

“This year we had an amazing fundraising total of $22,000, which will be split between our beneficiaries, The Springsure Ivy Anderson Home and RACQ Capricorn Rescue.”

Almost 200 runners and walkers took part in two courses, winding through the neighbouring Minerva Hills National Park, overlooking Springsure.

The original 17km was available, plus the extended 23km course which took teams further up the mountain to Fred’s Gorge lookout.

“This got many great reviews, so we hope to continue this option for teams, allowing participants to experience more of the beauty of our National Park,” Ms Durdin said.

“There is even talk to take the runners to the top of the mountain.

“Although participation is our main aim, it’s not about fast or slow, it’s about giving it a go.

“It was again great to see the support of teams and individuals walk, jog or run at their own pace, to reach their own goals.”

Participants and supporters gathered at the Springsure Golf Club following the event for a family fun day, with Coffee Boss coffee van, the Springsure State School cake stall, and Capricorn Run Co from Yeppoon bringing its pop up shop of running accessories.

“It was a great atmosphere for families to enjoy brunch on the grass, cheering participants home,” Ms Durdin said.

Entrants and supporters stayed on for the mega multi-draw, with prizes over $2000 given away, and raising more than $1400.

Ms Durdin said the event wouldn’t have been possible without the volunteers or sponsors who gave generously to support the cause.

“Our sponsors are the backbone of our event each year,” she said.

“We reached out to business locally and afar for support, and we greatly appreciated the generosity we received as you charitably donated to our causes.

“Thank you for your contribution towards our most successful fundraiser so far.

“Your generosity helped us reach well beyond our expectations.”

Originally published as CQ fun run raises $22k for life saving organisations