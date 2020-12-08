CQ footy fans, see where you can meet ‘The King’

RUGBY league royalty is heading to Rockhampton.

The King, Wally Lewis, will be at the Rockhampton Leagues Club from 4pm to 6pm on Sunday for a book signing and Q&A session.

He will be promoting his book, Wally Lewis: My Life, an autobiography co-written with journalist Steve Hadden which offers an insight into his life and career.

In a promotional video about his visit, Lewis said he would also “talk a hell of a lot about rugby league” and just what a strength Rockhampton had always been, producing some of the game’s greatest players including Rod Reddy.

Captain Wally Lewis gives Allan Langer a kiss on his head after Queensland defeated NSW to claim the 1987 series at the SCG in Sydne. Picture: News Limited.

Lewis captained the Maroons in 30 of his 31 State of Origin appearances and represented Australia in 33 internationals.

He has been inducted into the Australian Rugby League Hall of Fame and in 1999 became the sixth member of “The Immortals”.

Rockhampton Leagues Club general manager Danny Finch said Sunday would be a great opportunity for league lovers to meet one of the game’s greats.

“It will be a fairly casual event. Wally will be there to sign some books and meet some fans,” he said.

“We’d urge people to come on down and have a beer with ‘The King’.”

