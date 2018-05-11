CQ fishing: What's biting and where this weekend

THIS weekend looks to be back to normal with variable winds to 20 knots predicted at this stage.

That means the best option will be the river or the estuaries. Mudcrabs haven't slowed yet and this latest drop in temperatures might kick them into feed mode before winter. Rising tides are also very favourable for better catches of muddies.

The Fitzroy, Coorooman Creek, Pumpkin Creek, Ross Creek and Corio should all be worth a crack.

Captures of king salmon and barra are getting better right up into the town reaches of The Fitzroy as the water has cleared a little. Grunter, bream, blue salmon, flathead, queenies and trevally are increasing across the region's estuaries giving the creek fishers with plenty of options. This latest bit of a chill will get the fish firing and leave the weekend's prospects looking good.

I just got back from Gladstone after fishing in The Boyne Tannum HookUp.

It has proven once again to be worthy of its number-one comp ranking in Australia.

There were heaps of Rocky and Livingstone locals enjoying what turned out to be pretty reasonable fishing conditions. Lots of great fish were caught, with some of the best fish landed up in our neck of the woods.

WINNING RED: Nathan Sugars with the winning red emperor at the Boyne Tannum HookUp. contributed

Red emperor, tuskies and trout were among the fish caught out of Yeppoon.

Well done to all the people who made the trek down to Gladdy and I hope you all had a great time. I noticed a few of the Emu Park Fishing Classic crew down there showing support and taking notes on ways to fine tune our local comps.

We still need heaps of emails in support of additional boat launching facilities away from Rosslyn Bay Harbour, sent to the council and all the levels of government.

We keep getting a raw deal and the only way to get the situation improved is to keep pushing and prodding them.

If we get enough momentum they will have no choice but to listen and react.

Thanks to Kalka Bait and Tackle, The Secret Spot, Bluefin Sports, Rosslyn Bay Kiosk, Stanage Bay Marine and Cooee Bay Marine, the locals who not only support the fishing column but also the fishing and omenboating community across the whole of CQ.

Contact me at ifishcq2@bigpond.com. Send your emails or photos in to be eligible for next $50 voucher draw.

In the next couple of weeks we will have a double draw of two $50 vouchers with all photos submitted in the last year going into the hat.