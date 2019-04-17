CQ farmer confirmed as Greens' candidate for Flynn

A FIFTH-generation farmer will have his second bid at a political career as the Greens' candidate for Flynn at the upcoming federal election.

Monto resident Jaiben Baker has been confirmed as the fifth candidate for Flynn.

Mr Baker contested the seat of Callide as a Greens candidate in the 2017 Queensland election.

Other candidates vying for the crucial seat are: incumbent LNP member Ken O'Dowd, Labor's Zac Beers, One Nation's Sharon Lohse and United Australia Party's Jacob Rush.

After working in the mining industry, Mr Baker and his wife Peta have shifted their focus to their Monto property.

They are in the process of creating a market vegetable garden and nature-based tourism business.

Mr Baker said he would campaign for initiatives that would protect farmland from "mining exploitation" and help farmers to create more ecologically sustainable businesses.

Greens senator Larissa Walters and candidate for Flynn Jaiben Baker.

"After becoming a parent and moving back to my rural hometown with my wife and daughter, I've gained the passion, commitment and time to be a real alternative representative," Mr Baker said.

"I've previously worked in piggeries, forestry, cropping, cattle and citrus growing industries.

"After gaining an environmental science degree I moved into environmental work with the Queensland Government, and in the construction, mining and gas sectors.

"While in the mining sector I gained first-hand knowledge of the manipulative and destructive practices that occur."

Mr Baker said there was a need for creating "jobs of the future" as the nation transitions away from fossil fuels.

"I am inspired by Green policy initiatives that plan for the future of work and protect people as our industries change by retraining workers and creating the jobs of the future," he said.

"I am fighting for more public investment in training and infrastructure to create new jobs, a universal health care system that includes dental and mental health, fairer funding for schools with free TAFE and university, and affordable childcare and housing."

With climate policies and renewable energy set to be some of the biggest election issues Mr Baker said we were in the midst of a "critical time" and a "radical shift" was needed.

"We need to stop kicking the can down the road and start acting on the threat of climate change," he said.

"We need to invest in renewables so we can tackle climate change, create thousands of new clean energy jobs, and bring down our power bills."

During the 2016 federal election Greens candidate Craig Tomsett secured 2.8 per cent of the primary vote.

Greens' Senator Larissa Walters said representatives like Jaiben were needed in parliament to fight for the interests of communities, "rather than those of big corporations".