CQ drivers warned of new road hazards after crashes
Flooded road closures haven’t changed since yesterday, Thursday 14 January, 2021.
However, there are three new road hazards we think you should know about:
- Bajool, Bruce Highway, Bridge damage due to impact. Open to two way traffic at restricted lane widths. Speeds reduced to 60, all lanes affected, both directions. Oversize/overmass conditions apply. Motorists are reminded to be patient as traffic volumes increase due to eased COVID restrictions.
- Kolonga, Bruce Highway (Walily Creek Bridge). The speed limit has been reduced at this location to 60km/h until repairs can be completed. Both directions.
- Guluguba, Leichhardt Highway, road reserve erosion about 500m south of Downfall Creek Road, all lanes affected, both directions, reduced speed limit (80km/h)
- Clairview, Bruce Highway, rough road surface between Flaggy Rock Road and Connollys,
all lanes affected, all directions.
7.30AM Thursday: Flooded roads update from the Department of Transport and Main Roads website:
- Nebo and Strathfield, Denison Street and Strathfield Road, Nebo Creek
- Bauhinia, Dawson Highway. Clovenook creek river, all lanes affected, all directions
- Jundah, Jundah Quilpie Road, Jundah to Yakara Retreat Rd, road closed to all traffic, all directions
- Clermont, Fleurs Lane, restricted to four wheel drive vehicles only, all directions
- Arcadia Valley, Arcadia Valley North Road, all lanes affected, both directions
- Rewan, Carnarvon Highway, all lanes affected, all directions
- Jackson North, Jackson Wandoan Road, water over road in the vicinity of Bakers Road, all lanes affected