CQ Cup to fill void of cancelled NBL1 North

THE Mackay Meteors and Meteorettes were facing a year off the hardwood with COVID cancelling the inaugural NBL1 North competition.

But there’s new hope for the region’s hoop enthusiasts.

Basketball Queensland, in what is being hailed as huge sporting coup for Central Queensland, has announced a new senior representative competition.

The ConocoPhillips CQ Cup will fill the void of the NBL1 North season, with Mackay, Rockhampton, Gladstone and Bundaberg to face off over an eight-week period from October.

The CQ Cup will give players more than just their hoops fix, but a chance for each association to showcase its basketball talent with both a men’s and women’s division.

It will give players a chance to compete at the next level and deliver a pathway to the Queensland State League or NBL1 North roster for 2021.

Louella Tomlinson celebrates the Meteorettes' 2012 QBL championship victory. Photo Peter Holt / Daily Mercury

BQ chief operating officer Joshua Pascoe praised the four clubs for their initiative and collaboration with BQ to make the league a reality this year.

“To be able to provide a platform for not only the players, but the wider basketball community to support, is a huge step for Central Queensland hoops enthusiasts,” Pascoe said.

“We’re also thankful to ConocoPhillips for coming on-board as naming sponsor in year one.”

The eight-week season will consist of a home and away series, with the semi-finals and grand finals being hosted by the clubs who possess the best win-loss record at the conclusion of the regular season.

Mackay Basketball NBL1 North general manager Joel Khalu said participating in new

competition was essential for local player development.

“With the 2020 NBL1 North season being cancelled due to COVID-19, our senior representative players have not competed since August last year,” Khalu said.

Mackay Meteors' Todd Blanchfield drives to the basket against the Rockhampton Rockets in the QBL quarter-final at the Crater, Mackay on Saturday, August 11, 2018. Picture: Dan McKenzie

“Without the CQ Cup, it could have ended up being 20 months before those players got to hoop at a high level again, so it was very important for us to help get this thing off the ground.

“I think the league will be very competitive. There’s lots of pride associated within these four

associations, so nobody will want to lose.

“It will be fantastic for the development of our players, especially with the aim for it to become an ongoing season, played at this same time each year.

“This is another pathway for our young players to aspire too.

“It’s also going to be sensational that our fans and sponsors will get to watch our McDonald’s Meteors and Global Product Search Meteorettes in action at McDonald’s Mackay Multi-Sports Stadium this year, especially in our new corporate box grandstand.”

Round 1 tips off on Saturday, October 10. Mackay will visit Rockhampton in the opening round, while Bundaberg will host the Gladstone Port City Power men and women at Autobarn Arena.