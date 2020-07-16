CQ creatives respond to the regions toughest times

Round four of the program is coming up.

Round four of the program is coming up.

CENTRAL Queensland artists and creative practitioners have the chance to engage in a one-month residency program to hone their skills and further develop their abilities.

Central Queensland Regional Arts Services Network is hosting round four of the Tough and Tender Beauty program in August in partnership with Central Highlands Regional Council and Banana Shire Council.

This year’s theme of the program is in response to the challenges the regions have gone through in recent years such as fire, drought and floods, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Central Highlands Regional Council Arts and Cultural officer, Karen Newman said during tough times and working through the arts, individuals and communities often found and created moments of beauty.

“There is beauty and tenderness to be found in the toughest of times, environments and landscapes, in the ways people dig deep, respond, create and re-imagine,’’ she said.

“Our region is home to many talented artists and creative practitioners and I encourage them to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity.

“It will not only deliver personal benefit but also have a positive impact on our community as we respond to COVID-19.”

Selected artists will engage in their own practice and way of working, reflecting upon the current context and responding to the theme.

The program is open to artists across a range of formats creative mediums including visual arts, dance, drama and theatre, literature and spoken word and media and sound arts.

Successful artists will receive $1500 and throughout the month-long residency, will share their process or work through blogs, podcasts or artist talks and social media posts while taking on feedback from other artists.

Applications are now open and close on Sunday, July 26, with the residency to start on Monday, August 10.

The outcomes for the residency will depend on each artist but future presentations and exhibitions may be possible within the region and cross-regionally for the 2021 program.

For more information contact CQ RASN Network Officer, Julie Barratt by emailing j.barratt@cqu.edu.au or visit the website.

READ: CQ pub commissions locally-themed mural