CQ couple buys yearling filly for record price at coast sale

Prominent Central Queensland graziers Alan and Jennifer Acton have 750,000 reasons to hope that it will be a case of "third time lucky" when their Stakes mare Outback Barbie contests a million dollar race at the Gold Coast today.

That's because late on Thursday at the Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sales, the couple paid $750,000 for a yearling filly by champion Australian sire I Am Invincible. That amount is believed to be a record price outlaid for a thoroughbred yearling ever acquired by CQ-based owners.

Listed as Lot 490, the bay filly is by the leading Australian sire I am Invincible from the Sepoy winning mare Lusitania.

The Acton's filly's grandmother Ocenfast (x Monde Bleu) was the producer of 10 winners including the champion filly in Australia during 2004-05 in Alinghi the winner of over $3.5 million in stakes.

Speaking from the Magic Millions Sales yesterday, Alan Acton said the filly ticked all the boxes that he was looking for in a yearling.

"It's very exciting but we paid a bit more than what we expected. I looked at her earlier on before the sale and she was a beautiful filly. I wanted one by I Am Invincible and she ticked all the boxes.

"The filly stands over a lot of ground and is really a quality filly from a top stud in Yarraman Park," he said.

The Acton's blueblood purchase will be trained in Brisbane by Tony Gollan who prepares Outback Barbie.

In more recent years Alan and Jennifer have always purchased a yearling from the prestigious January Magic Millions Sale with the dream of winning the $2 million MM2YO Classic (1200m).

In January 2017 they acquired the Spirit Of Boom filly Outback Barbie for $210,000 and 12 months later their dream almost came true when "Barbie" finished third to Sunlight in the Classic.

Then again last year on the $10 million MM race day at the Gold Coast, Outback Barbie finished third in the 3YO race equivalent the Magic Millions Guines (1400m).

"I hope it is a case of third time lucky today as it hasn't been for the want of trying with Outback Barbie," Alan said.

Outback Barbie has been the best horse the couple have raced winning three top class events as well as being GR placed returning $786,975 in prize money.

Today Outback Barbie (TAB 4 - RACE 9) will contest the $1M MM Quality (1300m) and will be ridden by champion Sydney jockey James McDonald.

The mare returned to racing in glorious form earlier this summer but then legitimate excuses were found after she was unplaced at Eagle Farm, Brisbane on December 14.

Outback Barbie has since trialled pleasingly for trainer Tony Gollan but ironically, she is opposed again today to Boomsara who won the MM Guineas she contested this day last year.

Former Rockhampton trainer Tom Button in partnership with Kerrod Hall purchased Lot 480 during Thursday's MM Sale session being a Divine Prophet-Livonia (GB) filly for $110,000.

It was presented on account of the vendors Cameron and Kelly Bond from Kenmore Lodge, Wyreema, who race horses in Rockhampton through trainer Clinton Taylor.

Yesterday, acting as agents through Kenmore Lodge, the Bonds sold Lot 635 a Pierro colt for $550K. The Bonds have close ties in the Rockhampton area as Kelly is the daughter of local trainer John Pointon.

In an earlier session of the Magic Millions Sale, the Oaklands Stud's Medaglia D'Oro colt listed as Lot 212 was sold for the bargain price of $80,000.

A renowned seller of yearlings mostly meeting the market, Oaklands is expected to have a raft of yearlings at Rockhampton's Capricornia Yearling Sales in April.

Horse racing today in CQ goes to the Calliope Cup meeting where record fields will take to the track.