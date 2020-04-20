Menu
Constable Bryana Dolores Stanley pleaded guilty to using a restricted computer without consent and cause or intend to cause detriment, damage or gain.
Crime

CQ cop fined, returned to duty

Janessa Ekert
janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
20th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
A CQ cop stood down nearly six months ago over allegations she illegally used a restricted computer has returned to active duty.

A criminal conviction was not recorded against Constable Bryana Dolores Stanley, who was fined $1000 in Mackay Magistrates Court.

The 27-year-old was charged late last year with using a restricted computer without consent of the Commissioner of the Queensland Police Service to gain a benefit of private and confidential information, to which she pleaded guilty.

The offending occurred between October 6 and 10 in 2018 at Moranbah.

Stanley was charged under section 408E of the Criminal Code and as a result was stood down from the QPS in October last year. However the case has since been finalised and Stanley has returned to duty.

"The officer in this matter has returned to operational duties and the court proceedings in relation to this matter have now been finalised and the disciplinary process has been commenced," QPS said.

