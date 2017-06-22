CQ construction boss brutally assaulted on work site

INVESTIGATIONS are continuing into a brutal, unprovoked attack in Biloela on Tuesday night.

The owner of engineering firm, Bately Ole Keko was repeatedly punched in the head while he was working on a civil engineering project in Biloela's main street.

John Ole Keko, 48 was unconscious when police called an ambulance at 10.15pm.

At 3am, the RACQ Helicopter Rescue Service flew him to Rockhampton with suspected head and spinal injuries.

Biloela police have confirmed they have a 32-year-old male suspect, but no charges have been laid.

Confrontation: The trouble began on Monday night

Mr Ole Keko said the trouble began the previous night when the man he claims assaulted him was aggressive toward his female safety officer, swearing and calling her names.

"He was saying it was a bullshit site and not safe," he said.

"He was egging for a fight so I called the police but they had gone by the time they got there."

The following night at about 10pm, the crew were sitting down to 'smoko' when Mr Ole Keko said he heard people leaving the pub, then felt a "very sharp pain" in his back.

"I pretended not to notice," he said.

"I told them I was here to work not to fight, but he was calling me a black c*nt and egging me on to fight him.

"He slapped me on the face and put his fists up, so that's when I picked up a crowbar and told him to back off."

SHOCKING: The scene outside the Commercial Hotel in Biloela where an engineering contractor was bashed unconscious on Tuesday night. INSET: John Ole Keko.

It was then that Mr Ole Keko was tackled to the ground, put into a headlock and had his head smashed into the ground.

"He punched me in the head four or five times while he was holding me in a headlock," he said.

"I couldn't breathe...this guy was 120kg, I couldn't even move."

The next thing he remembers is being in Biloela Hospital with ambulance officers asking if he knew where he was and what had happened.

Mr Ole Keko was released from Rockhampton Hospital the following morning, cleared of serious injury and returned to the job site in Biloela yesterday.

He says his site had taken all necessary safety precautions and that Banana Shire Council officers had told him the man who attacked him was known locally and worked at CS Energy.

Biloela police confirmed there were a number of witnesses to the incident.

Snr Sgt Nick Paton said Mr Ole Keko was on a break with some co-workers when the suspect came out of the Commercial Hotel in Kariboe St.

He said words were exchanged between the two men and Mr Ole Keko was punched several times in the back of the head while trying to chase the suspect from the scene.

No charges have been laid but police are investigating and taking statements.

A spokeswoman from CS Energy said they were aware there had been an incident on Tuesday night, but did not want to comment until they had ascertained the facts.