Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The constable will face court in Rockhampton in September
The constable will face court in Rockhampton in September
News

CQ constable faces court for alleged computer hacking

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
17th Sep 2020 12:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 25-year-old male constable from Central Region who had previously been stood down has been issued a Notice to Appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 29 for an offence of computer hacking.

The case was previously slated to take place in Mackay.

The officer was subject of an investigation in relation to allegations of inappropriately accessing and releasing confidential information.

The Queensland Police Service said, "In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

Information about the Queensland Police Service Integrity framework can be found at: https://www.police.qld.gov.au/corporatedocs/reportsPublications/other/Documents/QPS-ESC-Integrity-Framework.pdf

Information about compliments and complaints can be found at: https://www.police.qld.gov.au/online/ComplimentsandComplaints.htm

More Stories

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HOT PROPERTY: $2.8m Deepwater estate hits the market

        Premium Content HOT PROPERTY: $2.8m Deepwater estate hits the market

        Property See inside the luxurious Turtle Reef estate.

        • 17th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
        Is Calliope haunted? Ghost hunters reveal spooky recordings

        Premium Content Is Calliope haunted? Ghost hunters reveal spooky recordings

        Offbeat A CQ Paranormal group is hosting the tour, here’s what you need to know.

        How Gladstone shoppers can help children’s hospice

        Premium Content How Gladstone shoppers can help children’s hospice

        News Shoppers can help support some of the 5000 children with life-limiting conditions...

        IN COURT: Everyone listed to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Everyone listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, September...