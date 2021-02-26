CQ community groups urged to apply for disaster funding

The RACQ Foundation is urging Central Queensland community groups to apply for disaster funding, with grants up to $50,000 and up to $100,000 in special circumstances available. Generic photo.

With almost 70 per cent of Queensland still in drought, the RACQ Foundation has urged Central Queensland community groups to apply for recovery funding.

RACQ Foundation spokesperson Lucinda Ross said local groups could apply for funding of up to $50,000, or up to $100,000 in exceptional circumstances, to support their community following a natural disaster.

“As resilient as Queenslanders are, after a natural disaster locals often need a helping hand – that’s why RACQ Foundation was established,” Ms Ross said.

“With so much of our state currently drought-declared, we know how hard the dry has hit communities across Queensland and we want to help.

“RACQ Foundation funding can be used to get groups back up and running at full capacity, benefiting the local community and providing a much-needed morale boost.

“Community groups are often the heart and soul of a region, whether it’s a sporting club, a women’s group or Men’s Shed. These organisations provide a vital local service to the community and we’re proud to do what we can to support them.”

Ms Ross said that since 2011, RACQ Foundation had distributed more than $9.2 million to 293 drought, flood and cyclone-impacted community organisations.

“Whether it’s helping local groups recover after floods and cyclones, or sending our RACQ Foundation volunteers to help remote, drought-affected farmers fix machinery, we know the work of RACQ Foundation has been invaluable,” she said.

“If you know of a community group impacted by natural disaster which needs a helping hand, urge them to apply before applications close on March 8.”

Community groups can apply for funding at the RACQ Foundation website.

