CQ coal miner in court after Christmas party fight

A Baralaba coal mine worker who got into a fight with a colleague at their Christmas party fronted Biloela Magistrates Court last week.

Michael Poul Reid Grenyer pleaded guilty last Wednesday to one count of public nuisance in the vicinity of a licensed premises.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Pete Rumford read the facts of Grenyer’s case to the court and Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale.

On the afternoon of December 3 last year, Grenyer attended the Baralaba Hotel for his work Christmas party.

He consumed alcohol throughout the afternoon and into the evening, before he started to “play fight” with a work mate outside the hotel.

“Both the defendant and the man were at one stage wrestling and that wrestling has moved onto the grassed area outside the hotel,” Snr Const Rumford said.

“The fighting escalated at this point.

“At some time after 10pm the defendant was involved in a physical altercation with the man.”

The court heard that bar staff witnessed the altercation and closed the pub for the rest of the night.

Greyner received lacerations as a result of the incident.

Police issued tickets of $800 to both fighters and Grenyer was issued a notice to appear in court.

Grenyer said he and the other fighter were still friends and whatever happened was “heat of the moment”.

“I don’t really understand how it was able to escalate that far,” he said.

“I’m pretty sure I didn’t throw a punch, I’m not a fighting person and never been in a fight except that one.”

Grenyer was almost in tears while he apologised for his actions and explained he had worksite references.

Magistrate Beckinsale fined Grenyer $800 and did not record a conviction.