kids playing with puzzle, education concept
CQ childcare worker sues for $830,00+

Vanessa Jarrett
15th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
A Gladstone childcare worker is suing national company Goodstart Early Learning for an injury sustained while on the job.

VAJ Byrne and Co Lawyers Gladstone has filed the lawsuit on behalf of Paula Masters, 49, to the Rockhampton Supreme Court.

The court documents do not state where the childcare centre was located and VAJ Byrne and Co Lawyers declined to comment, however Ms Masters is registered to a Calliope address.

Ms Masters was employed as an early learning educator with the company.

The incident occurred on April 24, 2017 when Ms Masters was lifting a toddler onto the change table station.

The court claim details as a result of this, Ms Masters suffered a lower back injury and a disc protrusion which required surgery.

Ms Masters claims she has a 11 per cent impairment of whole person function.

She is suing for a total of $835,351.73.

No defence has yet been filed.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

