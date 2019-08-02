CQ Champs to lure hundreds to Harbour City track

READY TO ROLL: Zach Smith, Toby Dunphy and Benny Dunphy will be competing in tomorrow's CQ Zone Championships at Gladstone.

BMX: More than 600 people will descend on the Harbour City BMX track tomorrow when the club hosts the Central Queensland Zone Championship.

Presented by BMX Central Queensland, the event will be an identification points round for the development squads.

There will be Superclass for the women and men in the open event.

The closed event will consist of Challenge, Cruiser, Sprocket and Mini Wheeler classes.

All five clubs in the CQ zone - Maryborough, Bundaberg, Gladstone, Callide and Rockhampton - will compete at the event.

Harbour City BMX president Bruce Crow said he expected a healthy influx of people to town.

"We've got 230 nominations to race in the zone, which is the biggest we've had in four years,” Crow said.

"It's good to see those numbers up, particularly with the younger ones as we've got a lot of them racing this year.

"It's a one-day event but there will probably be about 600 people there for the day and people come into town for the weekend.”

Tomorrow's event will also showcase the recently upgraded Harbour City track, which was redeveloped late last year, to the wider audience.

"There's been great feedback in the BMX community in Queensland about our track,” Crow said.

"Obviously we had our starting event of the year when we had Olympic champion (Connor Fields) there alongside Australian champions and the feedback was awesome.

"It's probably one of the best tracks in Queensland now.”

Racing will start at 1pm and go through until the late afternoon. Spectator entry is free and there will be a canteen and coffee van on site.

"Bring a chair and come and have a look to see what BMX is all about and to check out our new facility,” Crow said.

Crow also confirmed Gladstone had missed out on hosting the 2020 BMXQ State Championships but said Harbour City BMX was in the box seat to host the 2021 event.

"We missed out 2020 but we are very considered for 2021,” he said.

The 2019 BMXQ State Championships will be held at Sarina.