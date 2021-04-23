CQ career change courses offered cheap
Career changing qualifications are available across 17 employment categories at discounted rates to Central Queenslanders under the TAFE Priority Skills Fund program.
Locals looking to change jobs can study through CQ University in the program that reduces the cost of study and gives eligible students access to a range of certificate III, certificate IV and diploma programs.
From accounting, aged care and animal studies, to automotive, childcare, crime, fitness, health, IT and visual arts, the Tafe Priority Skills Fund TPSF offers 49 individual certificate and diploma study options.
CQ University Deputy Vice-President – VET Peter Heilbuth said an additional benefit of the TPSF funding is that Central Queenslanders may be eligible even if they already held a qualification.
“This is a great opportunity to have a second chance at subsidised training,” Mr Heilbuth said.
“Some of the VET areas that are available under the TPSF funding include accounting, health, individual support, business, automotive, justice studies, early childhood education and care, education support and more.”
The program is an initiative of the Queensland Government’s Department of Employment, Small Business and Training.
Through the TPSF, applicants who have one qualification will be eligible for a second chance only to get another qualification under the program.
To be eligible, applicants must be an Australian citizen, Australian permanent resident, temporary resident with the necessary visa and work permits on the pathway to permanent residency, or a New Zealand citizen.
Dual qualifications are considered to be two separate qualifications and therefore ineligible for second chance funding.
Students must pay a co-contribution fee where required, while some courses require the student to be employed in a related industry.
For more information call CQ University on 13 27 86.
Study areas available
Accounting and Bookkeeping
Aged and Disability Care
Animal Studies
Automotive
Business
Childcare and Education
Community Services
Crime and Justice
Fitness
Foundation Skills
Hair and Beauty
Health
Horticulture
Hospitality and Tourism
Information Technology
Laboratory Operations
Visual Arts
Other stories
One-third of QLD councils on financial brink
Push for co-ordination to seize clean energy needed for CQ