CQ Capras celebrate success in pre-season challenge

The Central Queensland Capras celebrate after scoring the first try against the Sunshine Coast Falcons at Gladstone's Marley Brown Oval on Saturday night. Picture: Rodney Stevens

The CQ Capras have scored a 22-point win over the Sunshine Coast Falcons in the pre-season challenge in Gladstone on Saturday night.

The Guy Williams-coached outfit were out to an 18-4 lead at the main break and put on 14 more points in the second half to finish ahead 32-10.

The Falcons took the honours 22-4 in the Hastings Deering Colts, while the teams played out an entertaining 16-all draw in the Mal Meninga Cup.

The Intrust Super Cup teams observed a minute’s silence before their game for Maroochydore Swans player Dale Best, 34, who died during a trial game at Kawana last weekend.

The Central Queensland Capras muscle up in defence against the Sunshine Coast Falcons at Gladstone's Marley Brown Oval on Saturday night. Picture: Rodney Stevens

While Williams was keenly aware the Falcons would have a very different line-up for the season proper, he was happy with the improvement his players showed after their 44-16 loss to the Mackay Cutters last weekend.

“It was probably a tighter game than the scoreline suggested but it was good for the boys to have a win,” he said of Saturday’s result.

“There were lots of things I was pleased with in the way that we played as well.

The CQ Capras were too good for the Sunshine Coast Falcons in the pre-season challenge. Picture: Rodney Stevens

“One was our defence in terms of the way that we were calm and we defended together, probably more so than the week before and more so how we have at training even.

“Guys were tackling together rather than trying to solve problems themselves.”

Williams said all 21 players got game time.

The victory was soured by a shoulder injury to centre Jake Maizen in the opening 10 minutes.

While Maizen was confident it was not too serious, Williams said he would be “checked out” on Monday.

Caleb Tull replaced Maizen, putting in a solid performance.

The CQ Capras’ Jedidiah Simbiken plays the ball to Treymaine Brown. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Skipper Jack Madden impressed in the 50 minutes he played at halfback before he was replaced by Drew Ballard, who slotted into the position comfortably.

Radean Robinson also got plenty of time, playing 65 minutes at five-eighth.

Williams said while the Capras were better than in their first outing, they still had a long way to go before the season started on March 20.

“There’s lots and lots of things that need to be improved but I think there’s a bit more understanding of what I’m looking for from the players now which is good,” he said.

“Coming in in January, their minds were probably spinning a little bit - new person, new approach to things.

“What was great was that they were in really good shape after the Christmas break so that’s made my job so much easier.”

